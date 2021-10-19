The Yuma Fire Department has confirmed that one person was killed early Sunday morning in a mobile home fire.
According to information provided by Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin, just after 7 a.m. a mobile home fire, with a possible person still inside, was reported in the 5700 block of East 32nd Street.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a mobile home in the Cactus Tree RV Park.
Firefighters immediately searched the home and found an adult male occupant, who did not survive.
Another adult male who attempted to rescue the occupant of the burning mobile home was evaluated by firefighters but not transported to the hospital.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the mobile home where it originated. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Franklin added that because the fire involves a death, the investigation will be conducted by both the fire and police departments.
The name of the man who died is not being released at this time.
