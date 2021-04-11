A man was killed in a car collision Friday night on Avenue 8 ½E.
According to the Yuma Police Department, a 2002 GMC Sierra driven by a 16-year-old female, collided with a wooden road barrier. YPD responded to the scene at 9:23 p.m., which was located in the 8800 block of Avenue 8 1/2E.
The passenger, a 44-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center as a precaution, YPD said.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The case is still under investigation.
YPD asks anyone with any information about this case to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.