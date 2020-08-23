Yuma police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the Econo Lodge on Saturday morning.
According to information provided by Lt. Mike Wilcher, at approximately 10:48 a.m., officers responded to the motel, which is located in the 2100 block of South 4th Avenue, for a report of shots fired.
Upon their arrival on scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time and the case is still under investigation.
Saturday’s fatal shooting is the third homicide in Yuma in less than 24 hours.
On Friday, at approximately 2:06 p.m., deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a home in the 900 block of South Magnolia Avenue.
When deputies arrived on scene, they saw that the front door was open, and as they approached the house, they could see two people, a male and a female, lying on the floor and not moving.
Both were dead and found to have sustained gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
