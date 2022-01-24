A 65-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night.
According to Yuma Police Department Lt. Anthony Legros, officers responded to the intersection of 8th Street and South Avenue B at approximately 7:29 p.m. for a report of an injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that a man riding a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been traveling eastbound on 8th Street when he made a left turn onto Avenue B.
In doing so, he was struck by a white Dodge Dakota pickup that was westbound on 8th Street.
The rider of the motorcycle, whose name has not been released yet, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver and passenger in the white pickup were not injured.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
The crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this collision is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
