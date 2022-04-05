A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot early Monday morning.
Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 3300 block of West 5th Street at approximately 12:30 a.m.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, when deputies arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.
While deputies and a person who reported the shooting attempted to save the man by performing CPR on him, they were unsuccessful.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification is currently pending next of kin notification.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and has assumed the investigation.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
