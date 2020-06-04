The 25-year-old man who was killed in a shooting late Monday night has been identified by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office as a Somerton resident.
At approximately 10:58 p.m. that evening, deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of West 5th Street after receiving a report of shots fired.
When deputies arrived on scene they found a dead male with gunshot wounds. The man has now been identified as Alan Banuelos. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Two other male victims, who were later located by deputies in the vicinity of where the shooting occurred, also sustained gunshot wounds.
Both men were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. One of the men has since been flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment. The other man remains at YRMC and is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips also can be submitted online at www.yumacountysheriff.org.