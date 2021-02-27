An 18-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the area of the 13500 block of South Avenue 3E, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Edgar Guerra said the YCSO received a report of a crash at approximately 1:59 p.m. and dispatched deputies to the location.
The initial investigation revealed that a a white 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling northbound on Avenue 3E approaching County 13 ½ Street, when for unknown reasons the pickup truck drove off the east side of the roadway.
The driver then attempted to correct the vehicle’s path back onto the roadway, but lost control of the pickup truck causing it to roll.
Ronin Jenkins, who was the driver, was ejected from his vehicle and sustained serious injuries.
He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
This case remains under investigation and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision.