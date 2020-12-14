A Yuma man who died following a rollover crash on South Avenue B early Sunday morning has been identified.
According to information provided by Lt. Sam Pavlak of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Patrick Duran died from the injuries he suffered when he was ejected from his vehicle during the crash.
Next of kin notification has been made.
Pavlak said at approximately 1:28 a.m. deputies responded to the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 11500 block of South Avenue B
The initial investigation revealed that a white 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe being driven by Duran was traveling northbound in that location when for unknown reasons he veered across the centerline of the roadway into the opposite lane of traffic.
In doing so, Duran’s Tahoe struck the west curb, causing the vehicle to roll over, ejecting him in the process.
This case remains under investigation at this time. It is unknown whther alcohol was a factor in this collision at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
