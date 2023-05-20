Yuma police have released the name of the man who was stabbed to death early this week.
He has been identified as 63-year-old Urbano Cano.
On Wednesday at about 9:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of South 5th Avenue regarding an unresponsive subject.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Cano dead from multiple stab wounds.
His death was initially ruled as suspicious, but later determined to be a homicide.
His son, 36-year-old Luis Cano, was arrested the following day in connection to the stabbing death and is currently being held in the Yuma County jail on a charge of 1st-degree murder.
Luis Cano is scheduled to return to Yuma Justice Court on Monday for his arraignment, at which time he will be informed whether a criminal complaint was filed against him, and what if any, offenses he is being charged with.
