A 22-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning on 10th Avenue.
The Yuma Police Department responded to the scene at 2:39 a.m. in the 100 block of South 10th Avenue in reference to a 911 call.
Upon arrival, officers found the man, who was unresponsive and had an apparent gunshot wound, YPD reported. First aid was administered but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 42-year-old man, located at the scene, was taken into custody.
The case is under investigation. YPD asks anyone with information to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.