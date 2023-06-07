A man was killed and three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Monday night in Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to the scene at 10:32 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 24th Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A man was killed and three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Monday night in Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to the scene at 10:32 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 24th Street.
An initial investigation found a black Mazda 3 was traveling southbound on the canal bank approaching the 4400 block of West 24th Street.
“It appeared the Mazda failed to yield when it entered onto 24th Street from the canal and collided with a tan Toyota Camry that was traveling westbound on 24th Street,” YPD said.
The 17-year-old male driver of the Camry and his two male passengers, ages 15 and 17, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the teens were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The driver of the Mazda, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced deceased on the scene. There were no passengers in the Mazda.
YPD said alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision, but noted the case was still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call YPD at 928-373-4700 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Abundant sunshine. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. High 96F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.