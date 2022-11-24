A California man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his car collided with a parked agricultural trailer.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, at approximately 1:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a collision in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
She said that the initial investigation revealed that a white 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Avenue 42E when the driver, for unknown reasons, lost control and collided with the parked trailer.
The passenger of the Mustang sustained critical injuries and was airlifted from the scene to a Phoenix-area hospital.
The driver was pronounced deadd at the scene. He has been identified as 25-year-old Jose Echeveria Cordova of Salinas. Next of kin notification has been made.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the collision and the crash remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.