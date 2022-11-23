A 72-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, the Yuma Police Department is reporting.
According to Ofc. Christina Fernandez, at about 1:08 p.m. officers responded to a report of an injury collision at 32nd Street and Avenue 3E.
The initial investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Dodge Dart was traveling eastbound on 32nd Street when for unknown reasons he veered into the bike lane and collided with a traffic light post at the intersection of Avenue 3E.
The driver, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the collision and the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.