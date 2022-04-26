The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has named 26-year-old Daniel Easley as a person of interest in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month.
Spokesperson Tania Pavlak, of the sheriff’s office, advises people not to approach Easley if they see him, but to instead call the sheriff’s office to report any information they may have.
Another person of interest, 30-year-old Serena Isabel Cadena, who voluntarily turned herself in several weeks ago, was questioned and released.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” Pavlak said.
On Monday, April 4, at approximately 12:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5th Street location for reports of shots being fired. When deputies arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive man, who has since been identified as Ruiz, with multiple gunshot wounds.
While deputies and a person who reported the shooting attempted to save Ruiz by performing CPR on him, they were unsuccessful. Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau has assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. The public also can submit anonymous tips on the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.