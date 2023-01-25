The man who fired a gun in the vicinity of Harvest Preparatory Academy last year was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Abel Marcus Ruiz, who was being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond, was sentenced to one and a half years in prison for disorderly conduct.
Superior Court Judge Darci Weede also gave Ruiz credit for 54 days he has already served in custody.
“The court has determined that probation is not appropriate at this time,” Weede said in handing down the sentence.
She also stated that the sentence she imposed was a slightly aggravated term because Ruiz was on parole at the time he committed the offense.
Ruiz pled guilty to the offense in a plea bargain with prosecutors in December. In return for his guilty plea, a charge of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor against him was dismissed.
Ruiz was represented by attorney Antonio Bustamante of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 8:06 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022, officers responded to the 300 block of East 19th Street for a report of shots fired.
Harvest Preparatory Academy, which is in the vicinity, was also placed in lockdown as a precaution.
The initial investigation revealed that a shot was fired by a man, later identified as Ruiz, who was located in the area and booked into the Yuma County jail following his arrest.
No injuries or damage to property were reported as a result of the incident.