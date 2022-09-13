A Yuma police officer and a neighbor rescued a 72-year-old man from a burning trailer on Sunday before firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.
According to YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert, the fire was reported just after 6 p.m. in a trailer at the Orange Trailer Court, 2461 S. 4th Ave.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from a trailer in the park, where two mattresses were on fire.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and the mattresses were removed from the trailer.
The occupant of the trailer was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
“Due to physical limitations, the occupant of the trailer had not been able to get himself out of the trailer,” Erfert said.
Damage to the trailer was limited to the mattresses and some clothing.
The smoke was ventilated from the trailer, and it is believed the trailer can be reoccupied. The cause of the fire is believed to have been discarded smoking materials igniting a mattress in the trailer.
Erfert added that the quick action of the Yuma police officer and the neighbor prevented what could have been a deadly situation.