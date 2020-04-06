A social media video depicting a 23-year-old Winterhaven man coughing on a gas pump handle and making references to the spread of COVID-19 solicited “multiple reports” to the Yuma Police Department Saturday evening, according to a YPD press release.
An investigation was conducted and the individual was taken to YPD to be interviewed; according to the release, he credited similar social media videos he had viewed online with giving him the idea. The man showed no signs or symptoms of COVID-19, YPD said.
Charges of unlawful use of infectious biological substance will be sent to the Yuma County attorney’s office for review.
YPD encourages the public to remember that social distancing as well as the use of gloves and disinfectant “is an important defense against COVID-19.”