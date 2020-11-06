The man charged in connection to setting his own apartment on fire earlier this year apologized for what he had done during a sentencing hearing on Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
“I apologize for my actions,” said Mike Lopez Galvan, who was represented by attorney Josh Cordova.
Afterward, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who presided over the case, sentenced him to 36-months of supervised probation on one count of criminal damage.
Judge Nelson also ordered Galvan, who is out of custody and appeared in person for the hearing, to pay $4,250 in restitution to Achieve Human Services.
Galvan pleaded guilty to the offense last month in a plea agreement with prosecutors, In return for his guilty plea, a charge of arson against him was dismissed.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 12:20 p.m. on March 29, a suspicious fire was reported in an apartment located in the 100 block of East 23rd Street.
Firefighters made sure the fire had not spread within the apartment or to any of the adjoining units. Damage was contained to the couch and mattress removed from the dwelling, but smoke damage was apparent throughout the interior.
There was no one inside the apartment when firefighters arrived and there were no known injuries.
After the fire was extinguished, the initial investigation revealed that it appeared to have been intentionally set.
Later that same day, at approximately 6:18 p.m., Galvan was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on multiple felony charges, including suspicion of arson, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.