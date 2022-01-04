The 33-year-old man who had been missing for the past month has been located, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is reporting.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak someone called the YCSO to report that Ryan Scott Barrett is in the Flagstaff area.
Pavlak confirmed on Monday that the Flagstaff Police Department was notified, and officers were able to locate and speak with him, and that he was found to be in good health.
“The family has been notified,” Pavlak said.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, at approximately 3:50 p.m. the YCSO received a report of a missing person.
The missing person, identified as Barrett, was last contacted approximately 30 days ago by his family, who reside in Florida.
Barrett, who suffers from mental illness, was no longer answering his phone.
Barrett is described as being approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Repeated efforts to locate Barrett in Yuma County were unsuccessful.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.