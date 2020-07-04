Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a man from an irrigation ditch in the area of Highway 95 and Avenue I½ Friday morning.
According to Lt. Sam Pavlak, at approximately 8:08 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the location for a report of an unresponsive man found in a canal.
“Field workers who were preparing to irrigate, came across the body and reported it to us,” Pavlak said.
When deputies arrived on scene, they recovered the body. The man’s name, is unknown at this time.
“No identification information was found on the body,” Pavlak said.
There were no signs of foul play and Pavlak said it appears the man drowned.
He added that the last time anyone was in that area of the field was the previous day at around noon.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case, is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
Tips also can be submitted online at www.yumacountysheriff.org.