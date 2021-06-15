The man charged in connection to the 2018 crash on Highway 95 that killed a motorcycle rider was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court last week.
On June 3, Yuma County Superior Court Judge David Haws sentenced Jeffrey Warner Cloud to 11-1/2 years in prison for manslaughter in the death of 60-year-old Byron D. McClure, of Winterhaven.
Judge Haws also sentenced Cloud to six months in jail on an amended count of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor. The sentences are to be served concurrently and he was given credit for 262 days he had already served in custody.
Cloud, who was represented by attorney Michael Donovan, pled guilty to the offenses in a plea agreement with prosecutors in February.
In return for his guilty pleas, charges of 2nd-degree murder,aggravated assault and aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, against Cloud were dismissed.
Cloud, who was on probation at the time of the fatal crash, had already been sentenced in August 2018 to a year in prison for violating the conditions of his probation, which stemmed from a 2017 conviction.
At the time, Cloud was serving 24 months of supervised probation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to information provided by a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, a collision between a motorcycle and a Ford pickup truck occurred on May 21 at 5:46 p.m. on Highway 95 near milepost 34.
Cloud was driving the Ford pickup truck south on Highway 95 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic, DPS said. As a result, Cloud’s pickup truck struck McClure’s motorcycle head-on. McClure died at the scene from his injuries.
Cloud, who was uninjured, was taken into custody by DPS troopers and booked into the Yuma County jail on the charge of second-degree murder.
According to court records, Cloud showed signs of intoxication at the scene, with the odor of alcohol on his breath, bloodshot and watery eyes and visible signs of impairment.