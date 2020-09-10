Martin Alberto Ochoa was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for shooting a woman on Christmas Eve in 2019.
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge David Haws, who presided over the case, gave Ochoa credit for 259 days he has already served while in custody.
Ochoa, who appeared for the hearing via video feed from the county jail, pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct with weapon in a plea agreement with prosecutors in July. He is represented by attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.
Although probation had been available under the terms of the plea agreement, Haws said that after reviewing all of the facts in the case, he felt prison was an appropriate sentence.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of South Carol Avenue.
Officers found a woman who had been shot inside her home. She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The following day, at approximately 4:41 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of West 21st Place, where Ochoa was eventually taken into custody after a short standoff with police.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert.