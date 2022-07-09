A Mexican national has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for his role in a human smuggling attempt that led to the death of a female migrant last year.
Rafael Almanza-Guillen, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to 63 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release by United States District Judge Susan M. Brnovich.
Almanza-Guillen previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully bringing an illegal alien to the United States, resulting in death.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, on Aug. 1, 2021, Almanza-Guillen brought three undocumented noncitizens from Mexico into the United States for payment.
He led the noncitizens on foot through the desert, in temperatures averaging 106 degrees, and after eventually running out of food and water, became lost and stranded.
Ultimately, one of the noncitizens died from hyperthermia, which is abnormally high body temperature. Almanza-Guillen and the two other noncitizens were eventually rescued by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents.
Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol, and the Yuma Police Department conducted the investigation in this case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lisa E. Jennis and Genevieve A. Ozark, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.