A Yuma man was sentenced to prison on Friday after previously pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of an Oregon woman whose body was found in a citrus grove.
On what would have been the victim’s birthday, Yuma County Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey sentenced Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez to life in prison for first-degree murder per domestic violence in the death of 22-year-old Kirstion Fish.
The murder happened at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Nov. 3, with Yuma police officers responding to the area of Avenue 1E and East 88th Street after receiving a report of a dead person.
Upon their arrival on scene, officers located the body of an unidentified female, who was described at the time as being Anglo or Hispanic, 20 to 30 years of age, with brown hair that had red or pink highlights.
She was identified two days later, on Nov. 5., and Aguilar-Hernandez was arrested the following day at 4:56 a.m. in connection to the murder.
“I hope after this sentencing that you will be able to find some semblance of peace and happiness,’ Kinsey told the Fish family members who attended the hearing.
While Aguilar-Hernandez was also given credit for the 729 days he has already been in custody, he must serve at least 25 years in prison before being eligible for any type of release.
Fish’s father, sister and uncle also spoke at the hearing, all talking about the impact the loss of Kristion’s loss has had on them and their family.
Aguilar-Hernandez stared forward as they each spoke.
When given an opportunity to address the court, Aguilar-Hernandez apologized to the Fish family, saying he hoped that one day they would be able to forgive him for what he had done.
According to court records, Aguilar-Hernandez and Fish met several years ago in Phoenix and had an on-again and off-again relationship.
During that time, she had borrowed money from him. However, their relationship ended when she moved back home to Oregon without ever repaying him.
During a trip back to Phoenix to visit a friend, Aguilar persuaded Fish to spend some of her time in Yuma and he drove to Phoenix to pick her up.
On the day of the murder Aguilar-Hernandez drove Fish to the grove where her body was found, telling her he wanted to show her a tree that appeared to be smiling when the moon was shining on it.
The murder happened a short time later.
When Fish got out of the car Aguilar-Hernandez pulled a gun on her, told her to turn away and not look, then shot her.
When police questioned Aguilar-Hernandez about the murder, he told them that he planned to kill her before he made it to Gila Bend because he thought she was never going to pay him back and that he wanted her to see one last happy thing before she died.
Yuma police also found two sets of footprints and the scene, one of which they say matched the work boots Aguilar admitted to wearing at the time and told officers the gun he used was in his car.