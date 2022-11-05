A Yuma man was sentenced to prison on Friday after previously pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of an Oregon woman whose body was found in a citrus grove.

On what would have been the victim’s birthday, Yuma County Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey sentenced Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez to life in prison for first-degree murder per domestic violence in the death of 22-year-old Kirstion Fish.

