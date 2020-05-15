The 24-year-old man who shot another person at a gas station late last year was sentenced to time in prison and a term of probation Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
Fernando Chavez, who appeared via video feed from the courtroom inside the Yuma County jail, will serve eight years and nine months in prison for armed robbery.
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson gave Chavez credit for the 211 days that he has already served in custody.
Nelson also ordered that Chavez be placed on supervised probation for seven years following his release from prison for a charge of aggravated assault.
Chavez, who was represented by attorney Robert Treblicock of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, pleaded guilty to the offenses in a plea agreement he made with prosecutors on April 16.
In exchange for his guilty pleas, charges of attempted 1st-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and theft were dismissed.
According to Yuma police, in October officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Chevron, located at 2459 W. 32nd St.
When they arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
During the investigation officers developed information that led to Chavez’s arrest. He was later arrested and taken into custody without incident.