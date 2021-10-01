The former corrections officer at the state prison in San Luis who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a Somerton woman was sentenced to a combined 30 years in prison Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson gave Issac Abraham Rivera 25 years in prison with credit for 704 days previously served for second-degree murder per domestic violence.
Nelson also sentenced Rivera to an additional five years in prison for attempted aggravated assault per domestic violence, and ordered the sentences be served consecutively.
Rivera, who was represented at the hearing by attorney Cynthia Brubaker of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, pled guilty to the offenses in a plea agreement with prosecutors on Sept. 2.
According to Somerton police, officers responded to the 700 block of East Angelica Street at 11:42 p.m. Oct. 26, 2019, after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing had occurred at the location.
When officers arrived, they found a female victim, now identified as Rivera’s former girlfriend Leticia Martinez, with stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Information gathered by Somerton police officers during the course of their investigation led to Rivera being identified as a suspect, and he was subsequently arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing.