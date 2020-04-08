Christopher Peirce, who was driving under the influence when he caused a fatal collision in May 2019 that killed 66-year-old Maria Patch, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter on Monday
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson also gave Peirce credit for 325 days he has already served while in custody at the Yuma County jail.
But that wasn’t the only sentence Peirce received. Judge Nelson also sentenced him to 30 days in jail with credit for time served for a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Peirce pleaded guilty to the offenses in a plea agreement with prosecutors in February. In return for his guilty pleas charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and driving under the influence of alcohol were dismissed as originally charged.
According to the Yuma Police Department, at about 10:40 p.m. on May 18, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 4500 block of West 16th Street.
The initial investigation into the accident revealed that a 2016 Freightliner 16M Rollback tow truck, driven by Peirce, rear ended a gray 2006 Nissan Sentra, occupied by a 70-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman.
The woman, later identified as Patch died at the scene, while the man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center in critical condition. A total of seven 911 calls were made in relation to Peirce’s driving on the night of the incident. He was arrested about a mile away from the scene.
Peirce’s blood alcohol was over .20 the night of the crash - the legal limit is .08 - and he was working at the time. He also did not have his headlights on at the time of the crash.
