One of the five defendants charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man during a series of home invasions nearly three years ago was sentenced to prison Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
Daniel Joseph Castillo, who was represented by attorney Paul Abbate, was sentenced to eight years in prison on a felony charge of burglary for his role in the crimes, which led to the death of 20-year-old Leondre Richards.
In handing down the sentence, Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson also gave Castillo credit for 1,010 days that he has already served while at the Yuma County jail.
Castillo pleaded guilty to the offense in a plea agreement with prosecutors in June 2018. In return for his guilty plea, eight counts of aggravated assault, four counts of endangerment, three counts of burglary and one count of first-degree murder were dismissed as originally charged.
Also dismissed were two counts of armed robbery and one count of criminal damage.
Before his sentencing, Castillo said that he accepted responsibility for what he had done and asked the family for forgiveness. Richards’ grandmother also addressed the court, and spoke about how the loss of her grandson has affected the family.
She added that she felt Castillo’s sentence was too lenient, compared with the length of the ones his co-defendants received.
The burglary charge carries a prison sentence ranging from 10-1/2 years to 21 years, with the presumptive sentence being 17 years. The plea agreement, however, contained a stipulation that Castillo receive a prison sentence ranging from eight to 10 years.
Also charged in the case were Jesus Andres Gonzalez, Daniel Contreras, Juan Pablo Torres and Kerein Patrick Hamilton.
All five co-defendants are alleged to have committed three home invasions in July 2017 looking for drugs and money, with Richards’ murder happening at the third home.
The first home invasion occurred at a house on 20th Avenue, but the suspects, two of whom were armed, fled the scene when the resident pulled his own gun in self-defense.
At the second home, which was on 9th Avenue, the suspects allegedly tied up the resident and pistol whipped him before leaving empty-handed.
In the third home invasion, Yuma police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1600 block of West 8th Street, where officers located two victims with gunshot wounds.
The male victim, now known to be Richards, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female victim, who is now known to be Richards’ mother, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was then flown to Phoenix for further treatment.
Torres, who was the driver and provided the guns that were used, was sentenced to 16 years in prison with credit for 597 days already served in February 2019. He was also ordered to pay more than $5,500 in restitution jointly with his co-defendants. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a plea agreement in January 2019.
Hamilton, who also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a plea agreement, was sentenced on March 11, 2019, to 15 years in prison with credit for 608 days previously served. He was also ordered to pay more than $5,500 in restitution jointly with his co-defendants.
Contreras, who is represented by Bill Fox of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, has an upcoming change-of-plea hearing, while Gonzalez has a status hearing regarding sentencing set for 8:30 a.m. on April 22. He was convicted of first-degree murder, three counts of burglary, six counts of aggravated assault, and one count of kidnapping following a five-week trial that ended in March.