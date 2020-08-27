The man who brandished a handgun at a fast-food drive-thru window and demanded hot sauce was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court Wednesday morning.
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge David Haws gave Abel Lerma a term of 48 months of supervised probation, without any additional jail time.
Lerma, who is represented by attorney John Serrano, pleaded guilty last month to an amended count of aggravated assault in a plea agreement with prosecutors.
In return for his guilty plea, all other charges against him have been dismissed.
When given an opportunity to speak to the court, Lerma said he took full responsibility for his actions and apologized to the victim and everyone involved.
He also stated that being put on probation will help him to get his life back on track.
Lerma also had a second case against him which will be resolved in Yuma Justice Court in a felony-to-misdemeanor plea.
According to Yuma police, on June 6, 2019, at approximately 5:27 a.m. officers responded to Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant, 1750 S. 4th Ave.
After ordering food at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, Lerma, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Christian Meza, allegedly pulled a gun on the juvenile employee working the window and demanded hot sauce, which is given for free with every food purchase.
The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras. Lerma and Meza were still in the drive-thru when police arrived, and both were taken into custody without incident.
However, while out of custody after posting a $50,000 bond and under the supervision of pre-trial services, Lerma was arrested again on March 3 and subsequently charged with aggravated DUI for having a child under the age of 15 in the car and endangerment.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of leaving the scene of an accident.
As a result, Lerma’s previous release was revoked, he was taken back into custody and a new bond was set.
