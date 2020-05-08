D’Andre Boode, who admitted that he stabbed the mother of his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in December 2019, waited for more than an hour outside the courtroom at the Yuma Courthouse for his case to be called Friday.
Once it was, he appeared with his attorney Richard Edgar by his side before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who sentenced him to 36 months of supervised probation for a modified charge of attempted aggravated assault per domestic violence.
Judge Nelson also ordered that Boode pay $2,500 in restitution and advised him that he needed to go to the probation department immediately afterward to go over the terms of his probation.
Boode, who had been out of custody under the supervision of pre-trial services, pleaded guilty to the offense in a plea agreement last month. In return for his guilty plea, one count of aggravated assault per domestic violence and three counts of aggravated assault against him were dismissed.
Under the terms of the plea offer, Boode is also required to complete counseling for domestic violence, substance abuse and anger management.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 21, 2019, Boode was involved in an argument with a woman at his residence, when it suddenly turned physical and he allegedly stabbed her.
The woman then fled the residence and went to a nearby home, where she was let inside. Boode, who had followed the woman, then forced his way into the house and reportedly continued the assault, YCSO said.
When the occupants of the home attempted to stop Boode from assaulting the woman, he allegedly attacked them and began damaging items inside the residence.
One of the occupants sustained injuries caused by a sharp object.
