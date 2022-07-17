A man who was not in his car at the time of a crash was injured in a two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 2:53 a.m. in the 12100 block of South Avenue 5E, with Sgt. Edgar Guerra of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reporting that deputies responded to the location for a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision.
The initial investigation revealed that a white GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Avenue 5E, while a green Chevrolet Malibu was parked off of the west shoulder of the roadway facing west at a citrus grove.
The GMC Sierra left the roadway to the west and collided with the Chevrolet Malibu and its driver, who was out of the vehicle at the time of the collision.
The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu sustained critical injuries and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
He was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for advanced medical care. The driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured during the collision.
This case remains under investigation at this time. Also, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People can also visit the agency’s website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
