The 4200 block of South Avenue A was shut down for several hours early Friday morning while Yuma police officers investigated a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said the crash happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. and involved a red Ford pickup driven by a 26-year-old male.
The initial investigation determined that the truck was traveling southbound in the 4200 block of Avenue A, when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed and lost control, police said.
As a result, the pickup rolled several times, ejecting the driver. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
Franklin said that both speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.
