A man was shot and killed during what may have initially been a robbery at a Yuma home Wednesday afternoon.
Yuma police were dispatched to the home, located in the 4400 block of West 15th Place at 2:19 p.m. in reference to a disturbance with loud noises.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 60-year-old man, who had been shot, lying in the front yard of the residence, said Sgt. Lori Franklin said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Franklin, two Hispanic men, who wore masks over their faces, entered the house while brandishing weapons and threatened the occupants.
After taking some items the two men fled the scene in a green passenger car.
“The shooting happened after the suspects were out of the house,” Franklin said.
There were no other injuries reported and no arrests have been made at this time.
Yuma police have not released the name of the murdered man yet.
There is no additional description of the suspects and it is not known whether the home robbery was random and targeted.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert