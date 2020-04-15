Yuma police arrested a 70-year-old man wanted in connection to a stabbing on Monday evening following a short stand-off at his residence.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 6:18 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of W 8th Street for a report of an aggravated assault.
When officers arrived on scene they found a 43-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening, but serious injuries.
Franklin said the suspect, now identified as Jeffrey Schmidt, was later located in the area and, after a short stand-off, was taken into custody without incident.
“He fled back to his residence, which is in the same trailer park,” Franklin said. “There were reports of a verbal altercation prior to the incident.”
Schmidt is being held at the Yuma County jail on charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.
