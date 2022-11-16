murders
Francisco Santiago Tapia-Munoz (middle) appeared in South County Justice Court Tuesday morning where he was charged with six felony offenses, including two counts of first-degree murder. Attorney Ray Hanna, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office (left) represented him during the hearing.

 photo By JAMES GILBERT/yuma sun

The 47-year-old man arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of two people over the weekend was back in South County Justice Court on Tuesday for his arraignment.

Appearing before Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero, Francisco Santiago Tapia-Munoz was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with six felony offenses.

