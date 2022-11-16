The 47-year-old man arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of two people over the weekend was back in South County Justice Court on Tuesday for his arraignment.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero, Francisco Santiago Tapia-Munoz was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with six felony offenses.
Those offenses, Guerrero continued, include two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement.
The two murders happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, with Tapia-Munoz being arrested later the same day shortly after 9 p.m.
The first victim, Joel Vazquez, was found at approximately 1:35 a.m. after Somerton police officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in the 100 block of West Spring Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down by several people on the side of the road, who informed them that a man had been shot and run over by a vehicle.
Vasquez, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was then located in the 100 block of North Somerton Avenue.
He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance and subsequently flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he later died.
The second victim, 53-year-old Raymond Neri, of Brawley, was found in the Cocopah Casino parking lot around 1:51 a.m. by Cocopah police who responded to the location for a report of an injured man.
Neri, who had been shot once, was treated on the scene by paramedics from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
A victims advocate from Amberly’s Place was also present during the hearing and read a statement on behalf of the Vasquez family, who were requesting that Tapia-Munoz’s bond be set as high as possible.
They also mentioned in their statement that this was not the first time the family has had problems with Tapia-Munoz.
When Tapia-Munoz’s conditions of release were discussed, prosecutor Joshua David Salisbury of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office asked that he be held without bond.
Salisbury stated that Tapia-Munoz is charged in connection to two murders and that he was out of custody on his own recognizance in another unrelated matter when he allegedly committed them.
Guerrero granted Salisbury’s request and scheduled Tapia-Munoz’s next hearing for 2 p.m. on Nov. 23.
His case will likely go before the grand jury before then. If that happens his next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.