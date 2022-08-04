A 34-year-old Yuma County man is behind bars for allegedly committing sexual offenses against a juvenile.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak, at approximately 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a juvenile had been molested.
The investigation revealed that Franklin Sharples had committed sexual offenses against a juvenile approximately two years ago.
The juvenile was reportedly 9 years of age at the time and one of the offenses took place in the 4400 block of East County 10th Street.
YCSO investigators arrested and booked Sharples into the Yuma County Detention Center for molestation of a child.
He remains in custody, but his bond amount was not yet available on jail records.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.