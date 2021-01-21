Yuma police were involved in a stand-off at a residence behind the Westwind RV Golf and Resort on East 32nd Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, the incident occurred at approximately 12:09 p.m., with officers responding to the 900 block of Eeast 31st Lane in search of a man who was wanted for violating multiple court orders.
She added that officers believed the man was inside the residence because his vehicle was parked outside the home.
Out of caution, the department’s SET team was called in and set up a perimeter around the residence.
Over the next six hours police negotiators tried contacting the man on his cellphone but he never answered.
Negotiators also tried to get the man to come out of the home using a loudspeaker.
“The residence was not entered,” Franklin said. “”Officers set up around the home while waiting for a warrant.”
Franklin said the man, who knew police were looking for him, must have left the residence before officers arrived.
The man turned himself in at the Yuma Police Department sometime after 6 p.m. and officers cleared the scene.