A man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested late Wednesday night after Yuma police say he rammed multiple patrol cars and ran from officers.
According to Lt. Robert Conley, at approximately 9:54 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 33-year-old Vicente Enriquez in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box, located at 151 W. 16th St.
Police said Enriquez immediately drove his vehicle in reverse, ramming an occupied police vehicle. He then allegedly drove forward, striking a second police vehicle.
While trying to leave the Jack in the Box parking lot, Enriquez’s vehicle hit a curb, causing it to become disabled.
Once his car became disabled, police said, Enriquez fled on foot and was caught after a short foot pursuit in the area of 16th Street and 4th Avenue.
He was booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle, two counts of criminal damage, one count of aggravated assault on a police officer and a civil violation.
Due to the investigation of the incident, 16th Street was temporarily closed between 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to contact them at 928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.