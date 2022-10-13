The man charged in connection to fathering a child with a runaway teenager was allowed to be released on Wednesday during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court.
When asked to provide an update on the status of the case attorney Joshua Tesoriero, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, requested a 30-day continuance.
Tesoriero explained that a plea offer has been extended to his client, but it is still going through the victim notification process.
He also asked that his client be released to the supervision of pretrial service, saying the prosecution did not object to the request providing he underwent drug and alcohol testing.
Tesoriero represents Mark Pierson, who has been charged with child abuse, child abuse per domestic violence and sexual conduct with a minor per domestic violence.
The final request Tesoriero made was that his client be allowed to have contact with his child.
Superior Court Judge David Haws, who is presiding over the case, granted both request and cautioned Pierson that if did not report to pretrial services when told to do so or if he did not submit to the substance abuse testing, he would be taken back into custody.
Judge Haws also advised Pierson that he would be allowed limited contact with his child, but it would be under the supervision of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
Pierson’s next hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on July 20, at approximately 11 p.m. investigators arrested Pierson at his home in the 9200 block of Amanda Drive.
The investigation began with a welfare check on a newborn who had not received medical care and was reportedly born inside the home.
During the investigation, it was revealed the mother of the newborn was a minor who had been reported as a runaway out of California. Her name had been entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2020.
The newborn was turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.