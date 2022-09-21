One of the two men charged in connection to the burglary of an auto parts store was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Appearing before Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, 42-year-old Patrick Valdez was given a year in prison with credit for 151 days he has already served while in custody for criminal damage.
“The court has considered the facts, laws and circumstances of this case and finds a prison sentence is appropriate,” Kinsey said.
Valdez, who was represented by attorney William Knopf of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, pled guilty to the offense in a plea agreement with prosecutors in August.
In return for his guilty plea, a charge of burglary against him was dismissed.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. April 21 with officers responding to AutoZone, 1712 W. 8th St., in reference to a commercial burglary in progress.
Upon their arrival, officers saw a Ford Explorer leaving the parking lot and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of West 7th Street.
Valdez was identified as the driver of the vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Angel Delgadillo, fled on foot, but was soon located in the 600 block of 19th Avenue.
Evidence of the burglary was also located in the vehicle, with Valdez and Delgadillo being arrested.
The investigation into the burglary showed that a man broke a window and entered the store, which set off an alarm.
Shortly afterward, the same man left the store carrying several boxes.
He then got into the front passenger seat of a Ford Explorer that had been waiting in the parking lot. Witnesses gave a description of the vehicle and the man who entered the building.
There were no reports of any injuries, but over $1,000 in damages was reported.
Delgadillo also pled guilty to the offense of criminal damage in a plea agreement and was sentenced to a term of intensive probation in July.