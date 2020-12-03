A man charged in connection to a commercial burglary he committed earlier this year was sentenced Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge David Haws gave Justice Donnelly a term of 36 months of supervised probation, without any additional jail time.
Donnelly, who was represented by attorney Robert Treblicok, of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, pled guilty to the offense of burglary in a plea offer from prosecutors in October.
In return for his guilty plea, two charges of criminal damage against him were dismissed.
Since Donnelly was on probation for a burglary he committed in 2018, Judge Haws also ordered that it be reinstated and extended by the number of days he was out of compliance, and that they be served consecutively.
Judge Haws also ordered that as a condition of the probation Donnelly must participate in the Yuma County Superior Court’s mental health court program.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on July 15 at approximately 12:06 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 11700 block of South Fortuna Road for a report of a burglary in progress.
Donnelly had set off a security system when he smashed the front glass door of the business and was observed by cameras inside the building.
As deputies arrived on scene they saw a suspect, now known to be Donnelly, run out of the store and get into a red pickup truck.
The pickup then fled into the desert and was later located in a residential area in the Foothills.
Donnelly was later located by deputies and identified as the suspect of the burglary and the driver of the red pickup,
This is not the first time Donnelly has been arrested in connection to a burglary.
According to the Yuma Sun archives, in 2018 he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 100 served as part of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.
He was also sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation, which began upon his release from prison, in a second plea agreement.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.