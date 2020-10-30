The Phoenix-area man who caused the traffic-related death of an elderly woman on Interstate 8 last year has been sentenced to serve a term of incarceration at a state mental hospital.
On Thursday, Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson ordered that Benjamin Griffith be remanded to custody of the Psychiatric Security Review Board under the supervision of the Arizona Department of Health Services
In doing so, Griffith will be committed to the Arizona State Hospital, which is a secured mental health treatment facility, where he will serve a 10-1/2 year prison term.
Judge Nelson did not give him any credit for any of the days he has already spent in custody at the Yuma County jail.
Griffith, who has been diagnosed as bipolar with delusional disorders, pleaded “guilty but insane” to an amended count of manslaughter in a plea offer with prosecutors earlier this month.
During the sentencing hearing, attorney Julie McDonald, who represented Griffith, said she felt it was important for the court to know that her client has shown remorse about what happened, but he has a difficult time expressing it.
According to the Department of Public Safety, at approximately 9:56 a.m. on Nov. 13 troopers were issued an attempt to locate (ATL) for a silver four-door hatchback Honda that was traveling westbound on Interstate 8 near milepost 24 at speeds in excess of 100 mph and passing vehicles by using the emergency lane.
A short time later a trooper, who was observing traffic in the median at milepost 15, saw a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop it. However, instead of stopping, he said Griffith continued at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.
During the pursuit stop sticks were laid out across the interstate at milepost 3.9, successfully deflating one of the vehicle’s tires. Griffith lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a 2015 Hyundai Accent that had three occupants.
The force of the collision caused the Hyundai to roll over into the median, ejecting one passenger, an elderly woman, and severely injuring two others
