A man who was driving while impaired when he caused a crash with a motorcycle last year was sentenced Monday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Zachery Allen Rogers was given five years of supervised probation for an amended felony count of aggravated assault.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson also ordered that the court would reserve jurisdiction over restitution.
Rogers pled guilty to the offense in a plea agreement in March.
In return for his guilty plea, eight counts of aggravated assault and one count each of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and aggravated driving under the influence of drugs against him were dismissed.
Rogers was arrested by Yuma police in October following an injury collision in the 5400 block of East Airport Loop Road.
The initial investigation revealed that Rogers, who was driving a Nissan Pathfinder, was parked off the roadway on the Airport Loop.
The Pathfinder was on the east side of the road, facing northbound, when police said Rogers suddenly made a U-turn to head south, which caused a Honda CBR 250 motorcycle to collide with it.
The 24-year-old rider of the motorcycle was initially transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
Rogers, who was driving on a suspended license at the time, and his 45-year-old female passenger were not injured.