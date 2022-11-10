A change-of-plea hearing was held Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for the man who fathered a child with a runaway teenager.
Mark Pierson, who appeared out of custody, pleaded guilty to one felony count of endangerment per domestic violence before Superior Court Judge David Haws.
The plea stipulates that Pierson is sentenced to a 36-month term of supervised probation, which cannot be terminated early for any reason other than a violation.
Haws explained to Pierson that under the terms of his plea, he must apply to drug court, and if accepted, he must successfully complete it.
If he does not, Haws continued, it will constitute a violation of the conditions of his probation, and he would be sentenced to prison for up to two and a half years.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 7.
Pierson, who is represented by attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, was charged with child abuse, child abuse per domestic violence and sexual conduct with a minor per domestic violence.
In return for his guilty plea, those charges against him were dismissed.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on July 20, at approximately 11 p.m. investigators arrested Pierson at his home in the 9200 block of Amanda Drive.
The investigation began with a welfare check on a newborn who had not received medical care and was reportedly born inside the home.
During the investigation, it was revealed the mother of the newborn was a minor who had been reported as a runaway out of California. Her name had been entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2020.
The newborn was turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.