The man who fathered a child with a runaway teenager was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Mark Pierson, who appeared out of custody, was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation for endangerment per domestic violence.
As a condition of that probation, Superior Court Judge David Haws ordered that Peirson also must apply to drug court, and if accepted, successfully complete it.
Pierson pled guilty to the offense in a plea bargain with prosecutors last month. Under its terms, he will be sentenced to prison for up to two and a half years if he does not complete it.
“The court finds that probation is the appropriate disposition,” Haws said in handing down the sentence.
In return for his plea of guilty, charges of child abuse, child abuse per domestic violence and sexual conduct with a minor per domestic violence against Pierson were dismissed.
Attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who represented Pierson, had also asked if his client could delay applying to drug court until after he completes a parenting class he is currently attending.
Haws denied the request when Tesoriero said it would last for about six more weeks.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on July 20, at approximately 11 p.m. investigators arrested Pierson at his home in the 9200 block of Amanda Drive.
The investigation began with a welfare check on a newborn who had not received medical care and was reportedly born inside the home.
During the investigation, it was revealed the mother of the newborn was a minor who had been reported as a runaway out of California. Her name had been entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2020.
The newborn was turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
