Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Somerton man who allegedly fled from them early Wednesday morning in a stolen vehicle.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the incident began at approximately 12:21 a.m. when deputies responded to the Taco Bell, 10754 S. Commercial Centre Loop, in reference to a trespass.
Once on scene, deputies spoke with 34-year-old Carlos Chin, who was asked to leave the area.
“He complied but left the area at a high rate of speed,” Pavlak said.
Deputies later learned that the vehicle Chin was driving was stolen and that he was a wanted suspect of the Somerton Police Department.
When deputies relocated Chin a short time later and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, he sped away. He was found a short distance away stopped in a secluded area.
Deputies gave Chin verbal commands to get out of the vehicle,but he refused to cooperate and would periodically rev the engine.
“His vehicle faced patrol units,” Pavlak said.
Chin eventually got out of the vehicle. When he tried to get back into the vehicle moments later, deputies shot him with less-than lethal munitions, causing him to fall to the ground.
He was safely taken into custody and booked into the Yuma County jail for unlawful flight from law enforcement, burglary, and theft of means of transportation.
Officers from the Somerton Police Department responded to the scene and recovered the stolen vehicle.
YCSO has recently changed all of its shotguns to less than lethal weapons systems that use ‘Super Sock’ bean bag rounds, which gives deputies the ability to deescalate a situation using less than lethal force.
Chin received minor injuries from the impact of the super sock munition. No other injuries were sustained by any other persons. This case remains under investigation at this time.