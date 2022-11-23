One of the men who fled on foot from the scene of a traffic stop accepted two plea deals in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Appearing before Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, Eric Granville pleaded guilty in two separate unrelated cases to one count of misconduct with weapons and one count of attempted possession of a dangerous drug, both of which are felonies.
In explaining the terms of the plea agreements, Kinsey informed Granville that the misconduct involving weapons charge carried a prison sentence ranging from one year to three years in prison, with the presumptive sentence being two and a half years.
The attempted possession of a narcotic drug charge, he continued, carried a prison sentence ranging from six months to two and a half years in prison with the presumptive sentence being one and a half years.
However, both plea offers contained stipulations, with Granville receiving a term of probation for the gun charge and a one-and-a-half-year prison sentence on the drug charge.
When Kinsey asked if these were the agreements he made with the state, Granville responded by saying, “Unfortunately, yes your honor.”
Kinsey then informed Granville that the stipulations were not binding on the court and that he could choose to reject them.
If that were to happen, Granville would have the opportunity to withdraw from the plea deals and present them to another judge, or have his case proceed to trial.
Granville, who is out of custody and represented by attorney Julie McDonald, had also been charged with two counts of theft of means of transportation, one count each of conspiracy – theft of means transportation, burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Under the terms of the plea agreements, those charges against him were dismissed. Sentencing has been set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 10.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the initial incident happened at around 2:41 p.m. on April 15 when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2005 Cadillac.
Instead of pulling over, 31-year-old Richard Trujillo, who was the driver of the Cadillac, allegedly sped away, hitting several other cars while trying to evade deputies.
Due to the damage sustained in one of the crashes, the Cadillac was rendered inoperable, causing Trujillo and Granville to flee on foot.
While Granville was able to escape, Trujillo was taken into custody with the help of a bystander. No injuries were reported among anyone involved in the collisions.
Three days later, deputies received an anonymous tip regarding a possible sighting of the 34-year-old Granville in a vehicle.
A deputy later located the vehicle at a gas station on Frontage Road and the Interstate 8 overpass in the Foothills.
Granville was found hiding underneath blankets in the back seat of the vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.