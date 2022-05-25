The man arrested following an incident outside a liquor store in which a police officer’s weapon accidentally discharged was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Luis Angel Arellano pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer in a plea agreement with prosecutors. He received a 9-1/4-year prison sentence without credit for any time previously served.
He also received a 6-1/2-year prison sentence for misconduct with weapons, which he pleaded guilty to in the same plea agreement, also with no credit for any time served.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey ordered that both sentences were to be served consecutively, meaning that Arellano will serve both sentences one after another.
Arellano was also ordered to serve two concurrent 60-month terms of supervised probation once he is released from prison, one for possession of a dangerous drug for sale and the other for aggravated assault.
They too were part of his plea agreement.
In addition, Arellano was also given a 2-1/2-year prison sentence with credit for 506 days served for an unrelated case for violating the conditions of his probation.
The probation violation will be served concurrently with the other two prison sentences.
Kinsey warned Arellano that if he were to violate the conditions of his probation, he could receive up to 20 more years in prison.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened at approximately 12:53 a.m. on Oct7, 2021, when officers spotted Arellano’s vehicle in the drive-thru at Quality Liquor, 2087 S. 4th Ave.
Upon seeing officers, Arellano, who was the driver, backed up and pulled forward several times, hitting another vehicle and several marked Yuma police cars, causing one patrol car to strike an officer who was standing behind it.
Arellano also nearly missed hitting an officer during the attempt to get away. While there were no reports of any injuries, an officer’s weapon accidentally discharged. An estimated $2,000 worth of damage was caused during the incident.
Arellano, who has an extensive criminal history, also had a warrant out for his arrest on a probation violation at the time.
