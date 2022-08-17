A man who strangled his brother to death in a fight was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Appearing before Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, Adolfo Haros-Kempton, 61, was given the presumptive sentence of 10-1/2 years in prison with credit for time previously served for manslaughter.
He had initially been charged with one count of second-degree murder – per domestic violence, but was convicted of the lesser included offense of manslaughter following a three-day trial that ended on July 1.
Members of both sides of the family addressed the court prior to sentencing, with Haros-Kempton’s daughter asking for a lower sentence for her father, citing the constant fighting between the two brothers over the years.
Attorney Ray Hanna, who is the head of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office and represented Haros-Kempton, also asked for a reduced sentence.
Hanna noted the two brothers had “fought like teenage boys for 50 years.”
The daughter of the victim also spoke, requesting that the sentence not be lessened, saying that Haros-Kempton has made threats toward several members of the family and they are afraid of him.
She also asked for more restitution to be paid, with Kinsey ordering the court to retain jurisdiction on restitution.
Haros-Kempton was arrested in February when deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5200 block of South West Street for a report of a deceased man.
When deputies arrived at the location, they met with the reporting party, who stated that two men were having a verbal argument and that it had led to a physical altercation.
The physical altercation led to Haros-Kempton allegedly placing the victim in a choke hold, causing him to lose consciousness.
Life-saving measures were performed on the victim. However, he was pronounced deceased.
Haros-Kempton was found by deputies in a nearby abandoned trailer and arrested.