A mother spoke through tears about the murder of her son Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court during the sentencing for 26-year-old Izak Lucero, the man who admitted to killing him.
“This tragedy has changed my life completely,” she said. “My life has no meaning. I’m devastated and I don’t think I can go on.”
She stated that more than two years have passed, and she cannot stop thinking about why Luzero, whom she referred to as a “soulless individual,” took her son’s life.
She also asked that Lucero be sentenced to life in prison, adding that it would be the justice her family has been waiting for.
“He should stay behind bars for the rest of his life,” she said. “I beg of you with all my heart.”
The distraught mother was then helped by family members as she left the courtroom.
Afterward, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson sentenced Lucero to 16 years in prison for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Luis Delgadillo.
Nelson also gave him credit for 795 days already served and ordered he pay $12,150 in restitution.
It was the maximum sentence he could impose under the terms of the plea agreement Lucero pleaded guilty in October.
The plea deal was offered during the second day of a retrial in October in which Lucero had been charged with first-degree murder.
He was also facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs.
Nelson had to declare a mistrial at Lucero’s first trial in April after receiving a note from the jury indicating that they could not come to an agreement on one of the charges.
The 12-person jury deliberated for less than an hour.
At approximately 10:48 p.m. pn Aug. 22, 2020, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge Motel at 2151 S. 4th Ave.
Officers found Delgadillo, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lucero was arrested the following week after Yuma police were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a car occupied by three individuals.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of South 41st Avenue and all three occupants fled from the area on foot. All three were apprehended with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol.